Learn to Ride continues rolling

CHARLOTTE – Learn to Ride has added five new events to help bike riders of all ages kick their training wheels and roll to a healthier lifestyle.

More than 500 kids and adults learned to balance and pedal bikes at events around Mecklenburg County in 2017.

Venues include: Arbor Glen Recreation Center (Jan. 20), Winget Recreation Center (March 17), MLK Middle School (May 12), Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center (Aug. 18) and Berewick Recreation Center (Oct. 27).

Endurance Magazine named the program as the Best Kids Cycling Event in North Carolina for 2016. It was nominated for a 2017 Sustain Charlotte Award for Transportation.

Co-founder Dick Winters recently was named winner of the Joe Cogdell Volunteer Service Award from Partners for Parks, for his advocacy of bicycling programs.

Visit www.learntorideCLT.com for details.