Job fair to feature more than 30 employers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Works’ career centers, in partnership with N.C. Department of Commerce’s Veterans Services, will host its biannual Veterans, Family and Friends Job Fair.
The fair takes place 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s Opportunity Campus, 5301 Wilkinson Blvd.
The hiring event is open to the public, but it will feature a special hour exclusively for veterans and family.
Participating employers include American Red Cross, Carolinas HealthCare System, Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Duke Energy, UNC Charlotte and US Foods.
“We’re pleased to partner with other workforce agencies, like Goodwill, so we can connect even more job-seekers to career opportunities,” says Lisa Boyd, project director for the career centers.
There is no prior registration or fee required to attend.
Contact Jacqueline Waters at jacqueline.waters@rescare.com for details.
