Fresh Market offers foolproof Thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE – The Fresh Market is offering holiday meal ordering through Nov. 20 for a simplified, foolproof Thanksgiving feast.

Order a deluxe holiday dinner serving 12-14 or à la carte items. For those who savor cooking their meal from scratch, The Fresh Market offers choices that can be prepared at home according to family recipes.

After placing an order online or in-store, guests may pick up a holiday spread at their neighborhood store by 10 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 and by 3 p.m. Nov. 23.

Place orders at www.thefreshmarket.com/holiday-meals.