Fisher Phillips makes Best Lawyers edition

CHARLOTTE – Fisher Phillips has been named to the 2018 Best Law Firms by U.S. News – Best Lawyers.

The firm received “Tier 1 Rankings” for its employment and labor law practices as well as its labor and employment litigation practice. The Charlotte office was among 19 of the firm’s offices that received “Metropolitan Tier 1 Rankings” and was recognized for its employment and labor law practices.

The firm has been included in every edition of the rankings since its inception in 2010.

“Being named to the 2018 Best Law Firms is a big honor for firm, which is deeply committed to providing excellent and quality legal service to our clients,” said Mason Alexander, managing partner of the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips.