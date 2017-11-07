Escape room coming to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Chris and Tina Burfield plan on opening an escape room in February 2018 in Torringdon Market.

Timed Out will initially feature two escape rooms: Precinct, set in a mysterious former police station, and West, taking guests on an adventure back in the days of the Wild West.

Two more rooms will open later, including Depth, which will transport guests beneath the ocean’s surface.

“We are thrilled about bringing a compelling escape room experience to the Ballantyne area,” co-owner Chris Burfield said. “Our goal is to create team events that are exciting and challenging – while driving collaboration and recognition of unique talents among the players that will persist long after the team finishes the room. We are aiming for intrigue and fun – from the moment our guests walk into our space to the time they leave.”

The 3,000-square-foot space, located at 12339 North Community House Road, will be geared for corporate and special events, group gatherings and parties. Timed Out will launch individual and team assessment, coaching and development programs by certified instructors in early 2018.

New South Properties of the Carolinas represented Timed Out in the transaction. ZGM Brand is overseeing the experiential brand of the space and Peadon Finein Architecture is designing the interior space.

Visit www.timedoutescape.com for details.