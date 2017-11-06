Eboni Williams visits alma mater, store

CHARLOTTE – FOX News host Eboni Williams returns to her alma mater and sign copies of her new book, “Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance, and Success,” at Barnes & Noble on Nov. 7.

She’ll return to Northwest School of the Arts to meet with students and discuss her book, which empowers women which offers a glimpse inside media and delivers advice on navigating the pitfalls women face, including sexual harassment.

Williams will sign books at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at 4020 Sharon Road.