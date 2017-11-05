Dollar Tree stores collect toys for military families

CHARLOTTE – Dollar Tree will make the holidays brighter for military families by partnering with Operation Homefront’s holiday toy drive.

For the 11th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers can buy toys for military kids, easing the financial burdens that accompany the holidays for junior- and mid-grade service members and their families.

Dollar Tree stores will have collection boxes available in which shoppers place their purchased toys.

Operation Homefront volunteers collect these toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s holiday events across the country and through on-base Family Readiness Groups.

Visit www.operationhomefront.org for details.