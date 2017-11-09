David Weekley homes donates to Isabella Santos Foundation

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes recently donated nearly $500 to The Isabella Santos Foundation in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness as part of the grand opening

A $5 donation was given to the foundation for each visitor registered with a Waverly sales consultant from Sept. 1 to Oct. 10. A $10 donation was given for return visitors who stopped by during the grand opening.

“We were blown away with the level of support from the community, tenants and builders in helping raise over $10,000 for the foundation,” said Erin Santos, president of The Isabella Santos Foundation. “The funds we received will be used here locally to help build a new treatment room at Levine Children’s Hospital in 2018 that will service the children of Charlotte for years to come.”