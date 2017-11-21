David Weekley Homes builds in Southridge

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is now building in its second Ballantyne-area community of SouthRidge, which is located on North Community House Road next to Ballantyne Country Club.

The builder is also expected to open its model home, The Henderson, for tours in mid-December.

The Henderson, a two-story home with 3,085 square feet of living space, will include four bedrooms, four full baths, a retreat area, outdoor living space and a three-car tandem garage.

SouthRidge will offer 130 new homes on 55-foot homesites, including 27 single-family homes, 33 paired villa homes and 27 townhomes. Sales have begun for the paired villas and single-family homes, and townhome sales will begin in early 2018.

Priced from the $570,000s, single-family homes range from 2,900 to 3,900 square feet. Paired villas start in the $455,000s with four floor plans from 2,500 to 2,900 square feet. Townhomes will range from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet.

Call 800-393-9968 for details.