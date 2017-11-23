Culinary arts instructor to compete on world stage

CHARLOTTE – Chef Robert Marilla, a culinary arts instructor at Central Piedmont Community College, earned one of eight spots on the American Culinary Federation Culinary Team USA.

The team represents the U.S. in major international culinary competitions.

Fourteen chefs from across the country competed for a place on the eight-member team in July. Marilla and a student intern participated in two competitions, creating a fish course featuring Brunswick County Strawberry Grouper, a Frisee and Brussels Sprouts salad and a Pork Loin and Sausage Crepinette entrée.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity and representing CPCC on the world stage,” Marilla said.