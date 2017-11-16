CPCC to provide customized training for Printful

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for Printful employees through funding from the state’s customized training program.

Printful is a print-on-demand, drop-shipping company that prints and ships products, such as T-shirts and other apparel, bags and totes, wall art and cell phone cases, for e-commerce retailers. The global company employs a team of 300 based in three locations – Charlotte; Chatsworth, Calif.; and Riga, Latvia. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to more than 300,000 registered users and printed more than 2 million T-shirts.

Printful will receive $223,597 in training value from CPCC over a two-year period. The training programs will cover a broad range of skills building, including customer service, continuous improvement, interpersonal skills/leadership, crucial conversations and new employee orientation. In addition, as part of the training agreement, CPCC faculty in the college’s flexography printing program will learn to use Printful’s embroidery/screen printing equipment to assist further with new employee training.

“Training is a critical part of recruiting and retaining our staff, and providing the training employees need ensures our organization can create great products and services in order for Printful to continue to grow,” said Kittie Wachholder, Printful human resources director. “The partnership with CPCC has been tremendous, and the NC Works Customized Training grant will go a long way in preparing Printful for a bright future.”

The N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program offers training services and specialized programs to assist new and existing business and industry to remain productive and profitable and do so in North Carolina. Printful has announced plans to invest more than $1.5 million and create 200 new jobs in its Charlotte operations by the end of 2018.

“CPCC is honored and excited to work with Printful as the company expands its employee base and presence in Mecklenburg County,” said Allison Bowers, CPCC director, economic recruitment. “The college, through our Corporate Learning Center, will work hard to deliver the customized training Printful team members need now and as the company grows.”

CPCC’s Corporate Learning Center is the college’s single point of contact for serving the wide range of learning and development needs of businesses and organizations in Mecklenburg County, including customized training. The college’s span of learning, expertise and experience make CPCC a uniquely positioned workforce development resource to help meet the performance and organizational needs of local companies.

Call 704.330.4660 or visit www.cpcc.edu/clc for details.