Corvette enthusiasts collect nearly 900 toys for children

CHARLOTTE – Corvette enthusiasts from across the Carolinas came together Nov. 4 in one of the area’s largest single day toy collections.

Nearly 900 toys and 23 bikes were collected for children in need this Christmas at the sixth annual Corvette Angels event. The record haul represents seven local Corvette Clubs and more than 200 Corvette owners.

The event took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was organized by Charlotte’s Road Runner Vettes club, with participation from Queen City Corvette Club, Victory Lane Corvette Club, Carolina Classic Corvette Club, Metrolina Corvette Club, Foothills Corvette Club, Rutherford County Corvettes and others. The toys will be distributed through The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s Angel Tree program.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from all the Corvette clubs who participate in this wonderful Corvette Angels event,” said Brent Rinehart with The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “Throughout the six-year history of our partnership with Road Runner Vettes and Corvette Angels, more than 4,000 toys have been collected for children in our community.”