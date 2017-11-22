CORE Awards honors best in corporate real estate

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas presented the Second Annual CORE Awards to honor the “Best in the Carolinas in Corporate Real Estate” on Nov. 16 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The CORE Awards celebrates the professional successes and contributions of CoreNet members, leaders and constituents in the Corporate Real Estate industry in the Carolinas region.
The following are the “Best in the Carolinas in Corporate Real Estate” winners:
- Executive of the Year – Sara Nomellini, LPL Financial
- Service Provider of the Year – Frank Wiseman, Tarkett
- Young Leader of the Year – Brett Frenier, CBI
- Innovation Award – JLL
- Project of the Year (50,000 square feet or less) – Charlotte Center City Partners
- Project of the Year (50,000 square feet or greater) – Sealed Air
- Volunteer of the Year – Courtney Fain, LITTLE
Shannon DeLowery, a student in UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate Master’s program, was recognized as the recipient of the 2017 CoreNet Carolinas scholarship.
