City Barbeque honors veterans, troops with free meal

CHARLOTTE – City Barbeque will commemorate Veterans Day by treating veterans and troops to a meal. Veterans and military men and women get a free sandwich, two sides and a drink all day Nov. 11 at every City Barbeque location.

“We’re honored every day by the courage, service, and sacrifice of our military men and women,” said Rick Malir, CEO and founder of City Barbeque. “It’s so important to us here at City Barbeque to show our appreciation. We’re excited to share a meal and our thanks on Nov. 11 and to spend some quality time with those who serve.”

The company has raised $37,500 to date for the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, who works to support the estimated 20 to 25 percent of troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with traumatic brain injury.

City Barbeque has also donated to Mission 22, a campaign dedicated to awareness and treatment of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injuries that lead 22 veterans here at home to take their lives every day.

Visit www.resurrectinglives.org or www.mission22.com for details.

The closest restaurants are at 11212 Providence Road W. or 1514 Galleria Blvd.