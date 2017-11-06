Circle K helps fuel area schools

CHARLOTTE – Circle K will host Fuel Up Night on Nov. 9 to kick off the convenience store’s Fueling Our Schools fundraising campaign.

The campaign invites customers to buy fuel at a specially marked fuel pump, with Circle K donating one-cent of every gallon of fuel purchased to a participating local school (up to $2,000 per school).

Participating locations include:

• 9620 Rea Road, which benefits Ardrey Kell High.

• 4336 Park Road, which benefits Collinswood Elementary.

• 601 E. South Main St., Waxhaw, which benefits Western Union Elementary.