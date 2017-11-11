Charlotte Rescue Mission collects treats

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting homemade cakes, pies, cookies and sweet treats for a Thanksgiving dessert drive.

Donations may be dropped off through 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 W. 1st St.

“Our goal each holiday is to open our doors to anyone in Charlotte seeking food, comfort and community,” said Rev. Tony Marciano, executive director of the mission. “Staff and volunteers help turn our facility into a family dining room and the homemade desserts provide a taste of home that help guests leave with a sweet reminder of what Charlotte Rescue Mission stands for.”