Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy holds health care symposium

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy will host a symposium on the state of health care in the Queen City.

Presented by Alston & Bird LLP, “Alternative Prescriptions: A Broader Vision of Health for the Charlotte Region” will offer perspectives from an expert panel about ways to maintain and improve overall health, stability and opportunity.

The panel includes: Dr. Alisaha Cole, Carolinas HealthCare System; Mark DeHaven, UNC Charlotte; Brendan Riley, North Carolina Justice Center; and Doug Sea, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

In connection with the organization’s 50th anniversary, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy organized the symposium to create a discussion space for medical professionals, legal experts and concerned citizens.

“Alternative Prescriptions” will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the James B. Duke Auditorium at the Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St. Visit www.charlottelegaladvocacy.org for details.