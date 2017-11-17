CEO running for Bishop’s Senate seat

CHARLOTTE – Cloverhound CEO Chad Stachowicz announced plans Nov. 16 to run for the 39th District Senate seat held by Dan Bishop.

Bishop’s biggest claim to fame in the General Assembly has been sponsoring the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, dubbed House Bill 2.

“As a small business owner, I can no longer sit idly by while our county’s Republican representatives embarrass us by making nationwide headlines for their hateful policies,” said Stachowicz, a south Charlotte Democrat. “This is not the kind of representation that brings jobs to our state, grows our local business and makes North Carolina a welcoming place for all.”

Since Stachowicz founded Cloverhound in 2014, the communications and software development company has grown to more than $2 million per year in revenue.

“I’ve created jobs, built a business, balanced a budget and brought people with different points of view to the table to solve problems and get results,” he said.

Stachowicz seeks to defend public education, giving teachers the help they need. He also wants to fight for better access to affordable, quality healthcare, including expanding Medicaid.