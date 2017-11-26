Cell phone drive aids veterans

CHARLOTTE – Antonich & Associates will continue its annual drive for Cell Phones For Soldiers through Nov. 30.

The company is collecting gently used cell phones to send to Cell Phones For Soldiers, a nonprofit that collects and recycles used wireless phones. The charity uses proceeds from recycling to buy prepaid phone cards for military families.

Drop off cell phones from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 30 at Ameriprise Financial, 8832 Blakeney Professional Drive, Suite 302.

Visit www.markantonich.com for details.