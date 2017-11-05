Carolina Fintech Hub hosts Hackathon

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Fintech Hub brought together eight teams of 39 student competitors for a 28-hour hackathon focused on financial technology.

The event ends with a “Shark Tank”-style judging 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the UNCC PORTAL Building.

“This is a great opportunity for the next generation of business and technical talent in the region to showcase their creativity in the space of Fintech and win cash prizes,” said Tariq Bokhari, executive director of the Carolina Fintech Hub. “The students have access to technology and API’s provided by CFH partner Oracle, Yodlee and several other companies. It’s similar to TopChef, in that we’ve provided them with highly sought after technical ‘ingredients’ that each team will figure out how to make the most creative dish.”

Additionally, many non-technical students are participating in the entrepreneur category of the competition. They are building business cases that innovate in the areas of bank branch of the future, regulation and gamification.