Calendar for Nov. 3

Nov. 3

Stargazing Event

Astronomy Professor Grant Thompson guides a tour of the fall sky with opportunities to observe stars and Saturn through telescopes at a stargazing event through Wingate University Ballantyne and Ballantyne Corporate Park. Guests will enjoy free hot chocolate and cider. They may bring flashlights, blankets or chairs.

7:15 p.m.; soccer field (parking at 13034 Ballantyne Corporate Place)

Nov. 4

Blood drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Harrison United Methodist Church. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

9 a.m. to noon, Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Hwy.

Craft Fairs

The 23rd annual St. Stephen United Methodist Church Fall Craft Festival benefits missions helping women, children and youth. More than 60 vendors from Charlotte and surrounding areas will sell handmade crafts and holiday gifts. There will also be a huge bake sale, free door prizes and barbecue (eat in or take out). St. Stephen United Methodist Women is sponsoring the event. Admission is free. Call 704-364-1824 for details.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6800 Sardis Road.

Living Saviour Lutheran Church holds its annual craft fair with Christmas décor items, jewelry, fabric and handmade items, photography, artwork, candles and homemade candy. The event includes a bake sale, lunch items and $1 raffle.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6817 Carmel Road

Fashion Benefit

Children battling cancer walk the runway sporting the latest trends by Dillard’s at SouthPark mall in the inaugural Charlotte Fashion Funds the Cure. A VIP experience starts at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $50 for VIPs. Proceeds from the event benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Buy tickets at www.NationalPCF.org or call 813-269-0955.

10:30 a.m.; 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte

Nov. 5

Chamber Music

The second concert of the Providence Chamber Music Series’ 2017-18 season begins with Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for oboe and piano” (1962), featuring Charlotte Symphony oboist Erica Cice and Queens University faculty pianist Paul Nitsch. The sonata is followed by Anton Arensky’s seldom heard Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 32 in D minor, composed in 1894 and performed by Emily Jarrell Urbanek (piano), Tatiana Karpova (violin) and Nick Lampo (cello). The concert is free. Visit www.providence umc.org/music for details.

7 p.m.; Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Nov. 8

Book Talk

Charlotte author Landis Wade discuses his latest book, “The Christmas Redemption” at Park Road Books. Wade, an attorney, is known for “The Christmas Courtroom Adventure Series.” Visit www.parkroadbooks.com for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road.

Nov. 9

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Travelers. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 11440 Carmel Commons Blvd.

Book Talk

Los Angeles illustrator talks about her new children’s book, “Santa’s Husband” at Park Road Books. In this book, Santa is a black man with a white husband that some people confuse is the real Santa. Visit www.parkroad books.com for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Nov. 10

Folk Concert

The Trailblazers headline the next Charlotte Folk Society Gathering at the Great Aunt Stella Center. The Wilkesboro-based bluegrass and Americana band took the Main Stage at Merlefest with its 2017 Merlefest Band Contest win. The concert is free. Visit www.folksociety.org for details.

7:30 p.m.; 926 Elizabeth Ave.

Nov. 11

Veterans Dinner

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a flag-.raising ceremony and dinner in honor of veterans. The free event is open to all veterans and their families. RSVP by emails seinivailahi@gmail.com.

4:30 p.m.; 5815 Carmel Road, Charlotte

March 17, 2018

Mardi Gras

The 12th Annual Lupus Mardi Gras Gala brings New Orleans tradition to Charlotte. The event will feature entertainment by Hot Sauce, Creole cuisine, luxury raffle, silent auction, photo booth, fortune teller, Mardi Gras Masquerade Contest and crowning of the Gala King & Queen. Tickets cost $150 by Feb. 16 and $175 by March 9. Guests must be 21 years of age to attend. Visit www.lupusnc.org or call 704-716-5640 to buy tickets. Table sponsorships are also available. Proceeds “help unmask lupus” and benefit LFANC.

7 p.m.-midnight; Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St., Charlotte