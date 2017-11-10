Calendar for Nov. 10

Nov. 10-19

Christmas Show

The Southern Christmas Show celebrates its 50th anniversary with inspiration for your wreaths, tree or mantel, as well as the perfect gift. Features include crafters and artisans from across the country; designer showrooms of décor from five decades; collectors’ villages with dollhouses, miniatures and model trains; and holiday entertainment. The event spans 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. other days, Nov. 10 to 19 at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Tickets cost $12 for adults with discounts for children. Visit www.southernchristmass how.com for details.

Various times; 800 Briar Creek Road

Nov. 10

Folk Concert

The Trailblazers headline the next Charlotte Folk Society Gathering at the Great Aunt Stella Center. The Wilkesboro-based bluegrass and Americana band took the Main Stage at Merlefest with its 2017 Merlefest Band Contest win. The concert is free. Visit www.folksociety.org for details.

7:30 p.m.; 926 Elizabeth Ave.

Nov. 11

Veterans Dinner

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a flag-.raising ceremony and dinner in honor of veterans. The free event is open to all veterans and their families. RSVP by email seinivailahi@gmail.com.

4:30 p.m.; 5815 Carmel Road

Nov. 12

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Providence Baptist Church. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4921 Randolph Road

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at the Jewish Community Center. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5007 Providence Road

Nov. 13

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Western and Southern Life Insurance. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

1 to 4 p.m.; 7400 Carmel Executive Park Drive

Handbell Ensemble

The Queen City Ringers, a handbell ensemble from Charlotte, performs “On This Day Earth Shall Ring” in the Abbey Basilica. The ensemble, directed by Laura Blauch, features a variety of music of the Christmas season. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Visit www.bac.edu or call 704-461-6012 for details.

8 p.m.; 100 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road, Belmont

Nov. 15

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at CarMax. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 10510 Cadillac St., Pineville

Ongoing (through May 6, 2018)

Science Exhibit

Discovery Place Science explores Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions and technological wonders in its latest exhibition, “Da Vinci’s Machines” The exhibition connects da Vinci’s studies in mechanics, flight, robotics, nature and anatomy. Da Vinci’s Machines will be on display through May 6, 2018. Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children (ages 2 to 13); $15 for seniors (60-plus); and free for children younger than 2, plus tax. Buy tickets at science.dis coveryplace.org, via phone at 704.372.6261 x300 or in person.

Various times; 301 N. Tryon St.

Send your calendar events to justin@cmgweekly.com.