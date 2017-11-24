Business briefs for Nov. 24

Greek meatballs win Showmars Showdown

CHARLOTTE – Emilee Vance, a freshman at Johnson & Wales University, won the 2017 Showmars Showdown with Greek-inspired meatballs with a spicy eggplant tomato sauce.

The recipe included cumin, cinnamon and coriander and was served with chargrilled pita bread.

Retired NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was among a panel of judges. He said Vance accomplished her goal, “setting the bar high for the rest of the competition.”

Vance’s dish will be featured at all 30 Showmars locations throughout the Carolinas.

Smashburger gives money to Grin Kids

CHARLOTTE – Smashburger’s Park Road restaurant donated $8,500 to Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids.

Smashburger partnered with Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids during its grand opening in September. After the opening, Smashburger continued the partnership, giving $1 from every burger through October.

The charity enhances the lives of terminally ill and chronically disabled children and their family by providing an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip to Disney World.

Smashburger is located at 4444 Park Road.

Visit smashburger.com for details.

CPCC partners with Printful

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for Printful employees through funding from the state’s customized training program.

The print-on-demand, drop-shipping company employs 300 people in three locations, including Charlotte. Printful plans to invest more than $1.5 million and create 200 new jobs here by the end of 2018.

Printful will receive $223,597 in training value over two years. Faculty will learn to use Printful’s equipment to assist further with new employee training.

Wells Fargo backs giving campaign

CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo is sponsoring SHARE Charlotte’s annual #GivingTuesdayCLT campaign.

The bank dedicated $89,000 in grant money that has been dispersed to 89 participating nonprofits via its local branches. Each branch chose a nonprofit of interest to gift $1,000 toward their fundraising goals.

“Nonprofits are doing great work and providing crucial services across the Charlotte region so we are proud to support them through the #GivingTuesdayCLT effort,” said Kendall Alley, region bank president. “Our goal is to help build strong, vibrant communities and make a positive difference, and we are excited to be a part of something that is doing just that.”

The Bar Method signs lease

CHARLOTTE – The Bar Method will open a 2,150-square-foot space in Waverly in early 2018.

The boutique fitness studio will be next to the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn and overlook the Terrace, a public plaza at the center of the community.

The Bar Method’s signature technique uses an individual’s own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a workout resulting in long, lean sculpted muscles. It offers on-site childcare, changing rooms, key-lock lockers and free parking.

The location will be the second for owner Autumn Frk, who opened her first studio in SouthPark in 2015.

“Waverly was the perfect fit for The Bar Method,” said Frk. “It’s a development that goes beyond the live-work-play boundaries by adding wellness into the paradigm.”

More to come at Waverly

CHARLOTTE – More than 45 retail shops and restaurants have opened at Waverly with more on the way.

Fab’rik and Polished both opened Nov. 9, while Menchie’s, Via Roma and YAMA are all expected to open before the end of the year.

Waverly’s medical office anchor, Novant Health, opened last fall, a six-story office building called The Hub is now completed, and a 141-room Hilton Garden Inn is under construction.

The community’s parking garage is now open, and a public plaza with outdoor dining space called The Terrace opened in August.

Visit www.waverlyclt.com for details.

AIA honors best in architectural design

CHARLOTTE – AIA Charlotte recognized nine projects and several people Nov. 8 at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.

Winners included Ron Kimble, retired deputy city manager; National Gypsum; Cluck Design Collaborative; James Bartl; and Michael Dunning.