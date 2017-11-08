Book helps women overcome barriers to office politics

CHARLOTTE – The women at Charlotte-based leadership firm Flynn Heath Holt reveal why women struggle with office politicking and share practical tools to move beyond them in the new book, “The Influence Effect: A New Path to Power for Women Leaders.”

“Studies show that imitating male behavior doesn’t translate to professional advancement for women. We women do not like unbridled competition, backroom deals or trading favors. We favor collaboration, inclusion and win-win outcomes. The distinctive missing link is influence,” explains Kathryn Heath, lead author and founding partner of FHH.

The authors conducted executive interviews and reviewed several thousand 360-degree feedback reports and discovered why both men and women thought men were more innately skilled at office politics.

The term “Influence Effect” describes the positive lift that women experience as they use influence to make voices heard, create powerful connections and drive agendas. The book outlines five big strategies designed for women to use to for gaining an “influence effect.”

“The Influence Effect”

By Kathryn Heath, Jill Flynn, Diana Faison, and Mary Davis Holt

Berrett Koehler Publishing

Nov. 6, 2017

216 pages

$24.95

Paperback, $19.95; Kindle, $14.72

ISBN-10: 1523082763

ISBN-13: 978-1523082766