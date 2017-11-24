Better Business Bureau urges consumers to support local companies on Small Business Saturday

After the crowds and chaos of the Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to the SBS Consumer Insights Survey, 95 million people shopped with small business on SBS.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express, a BBB Accredited Business. Better Business Bureau is pleased to support Small Business Saturday for the fifth year and urges consumers to support small businesses in their community. BBB offers the following tips when you “shop small” on Small Business Saturday:

• Get involved. Many communities are hosting special events, and being involved in SBS shows that you support the businesses that make your community unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website or check with our local chamber.

• Do your research. Check out businesses ahead of time and find out what past customers have to say at bbb.org. Find out what stores and businesses in your area are participating in Small Business Saturday by going to shopsmall.org.

• Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores have Small Business Saturday specials just for people who have signed up to receive their emails.

• Check social media. Many small businesses will advertise their SBS sales via social media, so be sure to check your favorite small businesses on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Use #ShopSmall to search for information or to share plans with your friends.

• Invite your friends and family. Visit your favorite local stores, try some new ones, get a head start on the holidays and enjoy time with loved ones.

• Ask for gift receipts and save warranty information. Be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item.