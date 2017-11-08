Bethany Christian Services observes National Adoption Month

CHARLOTTE – During National Adoption Month in November, Bethany Christian Services, is raising awareness for the 140 million children around the world awaiting the love of a forever family.

Throughout November, Bethany will equip those who have been touched by adoption with the tools and resources needed to help ask tough questions, share unique stories and celebrate the beauty of adoption.

“We understand adoption can be a difficult topic for many,” said Bill Blacquiere, president and CEO of Bethany Christian Services. “We hope that encouraging and facilitating dialogue during National Adoption Month and beyond will help individuals feel more comfortable at all points in their adoption journey.”

Visit www.Bethany.org/NAM for details.