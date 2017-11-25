Ballard Designs arrives in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Ballard Designs has opened an 11,000-square-foot store in SouthPark Mall.

The store aims to be an immersive experience by providing customers with a combination of inspiration and ideation. Shoppers can browse the latest trends, discover new finds, explore the hundreds of swatch options in the studio or work with a design consultant on their space.

Experts also will offer free advice and design plans tailored specifically to each customer. The team will help customers with complimentary space planning, color and fabric selection and order placement.

“Each new retail store location is carefully and purposefully selected with our customer in mind,” said Ryan McKelvey, president of Ballard Designs. “We’re thrilled to open our newest location in the Queen City and look forward to becoming a part of this community.”

Visit www.ballarddesigns.com/southpark for details.