Anago Cleaning Systems opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Anago Cleaning Systems welcomes Jeff Prue as its master franchise owner for Charlotte.

The commercial cleaning franchise has more than 35 master franchise locations and at least 1,400 unit franchises. This marks the second master franchise territory in the state.

Prue will promote Anago’s unit franchise opportunity throughout the market. For more than 30 years, Prue has worked in the insurance industry for big brands including Allstate.

“Anago provides a robust infrastructure so that business owners like me can have an immediate impact on franchisees,” Prue said. “My goal is to help grow that mission within our community.”

Visit www.AnagoMasters.com for details.