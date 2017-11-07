Alzheimer’s walk generates $573K

CHARLOTTE – Nearly 4,000 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter’s Charlotte Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 28 at BB&T Ballpark.

Participants raised a record-breaking amount – over $573,000 – for the event to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“We want to thank our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors and the Charlotte community for the amazing support in helping fight Alzheimer’s disease and making this year’s walk a tremendous success,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our walks are a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to take steps for Alzheimer’s disease and raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”

Sharon Towers Walkers was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $41,469. The other top fundraising teams include: Team Cadwalader ($31,362) and Hannover Re – Charlotte ($28,887).

Visit http://act.alz.org/charlotte to donate to a local participant or team through Dec. 31.