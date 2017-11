CHARLOTTE – Alfa Romeo will offer consumers the opportunity to experience the all-new Giulia and Stelvio at a special event at Topgolf.

Alfa Romeo is known for Italian craftsmanship, class-leading performance, and state-of-the-art technology.

The event takes place noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at TOPGOLF, 8024 Savoy Corporate Drive.

Visit www.alfaromeousa.com for details.