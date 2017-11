CHARLOTTE – Meghan Abernathy has joined the Charlotte-based law firm of Plumides, Romano, Johnson & Cacheris as an associate.

Abernathy has been practicing in the Charlotte area for the past two years and is a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar Association. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and the Charlotte School of Law.

Plumides, Romano, Johnson & Cacheris specializes in family and criminal law.