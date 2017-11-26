26 ways to celebrate the holiday season with family

Most people fall into two camps – those who lament seeing Christmas decorations the day after Halloween and those who embrace them. But now Thanksgiving has passed. There’s no turning back.

Several towns from Charlotte to Monroe are offering tree lightings and holiday festivals with arts, crafts, amusement rides and opportunities to whisper Christmas wishes into Santa’s ear.

Here are 26 events across southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties to help maintain your Christmas spirit over the next month. Eggnog helps, too.

Charlotte: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland’s 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink features holiday lights, décor and attractions, like Santa’s Pub and a coffee shop. The rink will also host live music, guests, activities and special events throughout the season. 103.7 WSOC will have live country music artists every Friday night.

• When: Through Jan. 8, 2018

• Where: Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road

• Details: www.winterwonderlandsouth park.com

Charlotte: Photos with Santa

Santa Claus visits SouthPark Mall to hear what kids want for Christmas and mark the occasion with photos. Visit www.southpark.com for hours and photo package pricing. Santa even takes photos with pets 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 (make appointments at www.Eventbrite.com)

• When: Various hours through Dec. 24

• Where: 4400 Sharon Road

• Details: www.simonsanta.com.

Charlotte: WinterFest

Carowinds gets into the holiday spirit with WinterFest. The amusement park boasts millions of lights, as well as live entertainment, ice skating; crafts; and holiday food. Ticket prices vary.

• When: Various times through Dec. 30

• Where: 300 Carowinds Blvd.

• Details: www.carowinds.com

Charlotte: Gingerbread House

The Ballantyne hosts Gingerbread Lane, a competition to see who can make the best gingerbread houses among professionals, amateurs and children (ages 12 and under). The competition is free to participate. Entry forms must be received via email Nov. 28. Gingerbread creations must be delivered to the hotel between Dec. 2 and 5.

• When: Various times

• Where: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

• Details: www.theballantynehotel.com

Charlotte: Winter Wednesdays

Waverly will host Winter Wednesdays at the Terrace, featuring holiday music and cheer. Winter Wednesdays will include appearances from Santa Claus each week, as well as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” on Dec. 13 and 20. Attendees who snap a selfie at Waverly’s selfie station and include the hashtag #WaverlyCLT will be eligible for discounts and special offers at participating restaurants and merchants during event hours.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 6 to 20

• Where: Intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads

• Details: www.waverlyclt.com

Indian Trail: Christmas Parade

The IT’s A Wonderful Life Christmas Parade starts at 4 p.m. on Post Office Drive, turns right onto Matthews-Indian Trail Road, passes the town hall and wraps around Chestnut Square Park. After the parade, gather at the park for the tree lighting, photos with Santa and games.

• When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

• Where: Post Office Drive to Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy.

• Details: www.indiantrail.org

Matthews: Matthews Ballet

The Matthews Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children (ages 12 and younger). Buy tickets by calling 704-321-7275.

• When: 7 p.m. Nov. 25 & Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Nov. 26 & Dec. 3

• Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St.

• Details: www.matthewsnc.gov

Matthews: Town Holiday

An afternoon of Christmas fun culminates with a tree lighting. Activities include crafts and entertainment.

• When: 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Town Green Park 232 Matthews Station Street

• Details: www.mat thewsnc.gov

Matthews: Victorian Teas

The Matthews Women’s Club Service League transports guests back to Victorian times. Enjoy Christma carolers while sipping on tea and munching on sweets. Tickets cost $30. Register in advance.

• When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 to 3

• Where:: Historic Reid House, 134 W. John St.

• Details: 704-849-5063

Matthews: Santa Breakfast

Santa Claus dines with children, ages 2 to 8 years old. Kids not only get their photos taken with Santa, but also make crafts. Tickets cost $5. Call 704-321-7275 for details.

• When: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 & 16

• Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St.

• Details: www.matthewsnc.gov

Matthews: Toy Exhibit

Learn how toys evolved from wind-up tin toys to action figures and puzzles at the Matthews Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit “Toys of Our Youth: A Collection of Toys of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.” Visit www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org for details.

• When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays

• Where: Matthews Heritage Museum, 232 N. Trade St.

• Details: www.matthewsheritagemuse um.org

Matthews: Holiday Traditions

Barbara Taylor, director of the Matthews Heritage Museum, presents an illustrated talk about the origin of many of the traditions celebrated at Christmas. Learn holiday trademarks like why people started to decorate their houses at Christmas or kiss under mistletoe. The free event, “Christmas Traditions,” is not suitable for believers of Santa Claus. Register in advance by calling 704-708-4996.

• When: 2 p.m. Dec. 9

• Where: Matthews Public Library, 230 Matthews Station St.

• Details: www.matthewsheritagemuse um.org

Matthews: ‘Wonderful Life’

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts presents “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a play about a down-on-his-luck banker considering ending his life. A guardian angel intervenes. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $11 for students and seniors.

• When: Various times, Dec. 1 to 17

• Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St. E.

• Details: www.matthewsplayhouse.com

Mint Hill: Tree Lighting

Santa has promised to stop by at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The music of the “Olde Towne Carolers” will be heard throughout the square. The Queens Grant Community School choir will perform. Hot chocolate and cookies from Daphne’s Bakery will be served.

• When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Where: Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane

• Details: www.minthill.com

Mint Hill: Jingle All the Way 5K

The Mint Hill Police Department hosts its second annual Jingle all the Way 5K Walk/Run. Runners, walkers, joggers and dogs will be dressed in holiday attire. The event benefits the Mint Hill Police Department Volunteer and Explorers programs.

• When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road

• Details: https://goo.gl/Ck4Mm4

Pineville: Tree Lighting

What do carolers, stilt walkers, balloon artist, juggler and Santa have in common? They are all entertaining the crowd at Pineville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Other attractions include a candy cane hunt, train ride and bonfire.

• When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Lot beside fire department

• Details: www.pinevillenc.gov

Monroe: Tree Lighting

Santa Claus and Mayor Bobby Kilgore usher in a holly jolly good time at the city’s tree lighting. The event includes train and trolly rides, Christmas music, petting zoo, amusement rides and snow. The lighting starts at 7 p.m.

• When: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Downtown Monroe

• Details: www.parks.monroenc.org

Monroe: Christmas Around the World

Monroe Parks & Recreation gives families the opportunity to learn how other cultures celebrate Christmas. The event includes samples of South American cuisine.

• When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9

• Where: J. Ray Shute Center, 506 Green St.

• Details: www.parks.monroenc.org

Monroe: Christmas Celebration

Monroe Parks & Recreation transforms the J. Ray Shute Center into a winter wonderland with food and activities.

• When: Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: J. Ray Shute Center, 506 Green St.

• Details: www.parks.monroenc.org

Monroe: Hot Chocolate Party

Enjoy hot chocolate while making crafts and learning gift-wrapping techniques – just like Santa’s elves.

• When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

• Where: Old Armory Community Center, 500 S. Johnson St.

• Details: www.parks.monroenc.org

Monroe: Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus takes a break from making toys to eat Chick-fil-A breakfast with some of his favorite children, 10 years old and younger. Children can also decorate gingerbread houses. Register by Nov. 29.

• When: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Monroe Crossing, 2115 West Roosevelt Blvd.

• Details: www.shopmonroecrossing.com

Monroe: Holiday Gift Fair

Searching for the perfect Christmas gift? Monroe Crossing hosts a Holiday Gift Show featuring local boutiques. Vendors can sign up through Nov. 29.

• When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Monroe Crossing, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd.

• Details: www.shopmonroecrossing.com

Stallings: Christmas in the Park

Stallings Municipal Park will be lit up like a … Christmas tree (pun intended). The town will debut a new 26-foot-tall tree at this year’s lighting. There’s plenty of other things worth seeing, such as music, train rides, bounce houses as well as appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph.

• When: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9

• Where: Stallings Municipal Park, 340 Stallings Road

• Details: www.stallingsnc.org

Waxhaw: Christmas Parade

The Waxhaw Christmas Parade takes on the theme of the second act of “The Nutcracker,” dubbed “The Land of Sweets.” Get ready to wave to marching bands and other floats going down Main Street. Announcers tell you who made each float. Santa rings in the after-party at 4:30 p.m. at Waxhaw United Methodist Church.

• When: 3 p.m. Dec. 10

• Where: Downtown Waxhaw

• Details: www.waxhaw.com

Waxhaw: Festival of Lights

Experience downtown Waxhaw like you’ve never seen it before – lit up by 500,000 lights. Guests enjoy a nativity scene, amusement rides, music and carriage rides. It’s so fun, Santa is planning to visit.

• When: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2

• Where: Downtown Waxhaw

• Details: www.waxhaw.com

Waxhaw: Menorah Lighting

The Town of Waxhaw and the Ballantyne Jewish Center celebrate Chanukah with a Menorah lighting ceremony. Children’s activities precede the main event at 4:30 p.m.

• When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

• Where: Downtown Waxhaw

• Details: www.waxhaw.com