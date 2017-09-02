Tide to open second location at Redstone

INDIAN LAND – Carolina Fresh, a franchisee of Tide Dry Cleaners, has purchased an outparcel for its state-of-the art dry cleaning facility at RedStone which is under construction, according to MPV Properties.

Henry Atkins and brother David Atkins are the owners and will develop a full-service Tide Dry

Cleaners featuring its valet/concierge services, 24-hour pick up/drop off, Tide and related fabric care,

along with environmentally friendly Green Earth Cleaning technology.

Their first store in Charlotte opened in 2014.

They have plans to start construction on a third location in Prosperity Village this fall.

RedStone is a 310,000 square foot retail development with the first phase opening first quarter 2018.

Steve Vermillion and Mike Bilodeau are the developers of the center. Keely Hines is the leasing broker for the project – all with MPV Properties.

Visit www.redstoneshopping.com for details.