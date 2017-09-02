Thomas & Hutton hires project manager

CHARLOTTE – David Sherrill joined Thomas & Hutton’s civil engineering team as a project manager.
His experience includes land development of large residential subdivisions and commercial projects in the Charlotte area, civil design along the Gulf Coast and civil engineering consulting for the Georgia Ports Authority.
David is assisting with several projects including parking lot layout revisions, stormwater design and permitting and detention design.
Visit www.thomasandhutton.com for details.
Leave a Reply