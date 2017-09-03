Remi hires Upshaw to fill chief revenue officer

CHARLOTTE – Remi appointed talent management expert Dana Upshaw as chief revenue officer.

Upshaw will spearhead and manage the company’s nationwide sales functions, including marketing, inside sales, field sales, government program acquisitions and broker deals.

“She brings the total package of business smarts, vision, leadership, and a proven track record of success,” CEO Dan Schuster said.

Upshaw joins Remi with 24 years of experience in business services, most recently as vice president, industry leader and general manager at Novitex Enterprise Solutions.

Before that, Upshaw spent 20 years at Affinion Group working her way up the corporate ladder from telemarketing representative to vice president.

“I look forward to creating a revenue strategy to drive transformational growth with continued customer satisfaction, enhance our position in the marketplace and ultimately catapult Remi to the next level of success as an industry leader,” Upshaw said.