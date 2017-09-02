Lucas elected fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel

CHARLOTTE – Joe Lucas, managing member and public finance attorney at Pope Flynn, was elected a fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel in its class of 2016.

Lucas was one of 13 bond attorneys nationally selected for induction in the class.

Five attorneys from North Carolina and five from South Carolina have been inducted as fellows since the ACBC’s founding in 1995. Two Pope Flynn public finance lawyers are now Fellows of the College.

“Joe’s election as a Fellow to the College is a wonderful affirmation by his peers of the values and credibility we have always recognized in him at Pope Flynn,” said Margaret Pope, public finance attorney, founder of Pope Flynn, and past president of the American College of Bond Counsel. “Joe’s integrity, knowledge, and judgment are valuable assets for our work with clients around the Carolinas.”

Lucas was awarded the Best Lawyers 2015 Public Finance “Lawyer of the Year” honor in Charlotte. Since 2005 he has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America list for Public Finance Law.

Lucas is the vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Foundation and a director and the president of The Josiah Charles Trent Memorial Foundation Endowment Fund at Duke University.