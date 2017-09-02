Legal advocates celebrate 50 years of service

CHARLOTTE – Legal Services of Southern Piedmont has changed its name, logo and branding to reflect its new identity: Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

The organization’s service, staff and leadership remain the same, providing legal services and advocacy to those in need in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

“Without legal representation in civil matters, thousands of families can lose access to financial security, health care, housing and opportunity,” Executive Director Ken Schorr said. “Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is a champion for those in need of safety, security and stability and our organization has been serving the community since 1967.”

The changes coincide with the organization’s 50th anniversary, a yearlong celebration marked with special events and initiatives like the Legal Advocacy Day of Service, an open-to-the-public event providing a variety of legal services, to be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Visit www.charlottelegaladvocacy.org for details.