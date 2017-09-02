Firebirds lands No. 2 on Nation’s Restaurant News

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-based Firebirds Wood Fired Grill placed second on the respected 2017 Next 20 list by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Restaurants on the list generated less U.S. sales than the publication’s Top 200 restaurants, but have the momentum and guest base to continue to grow their brands.

Firebirds was awarded second in the Next 20 with nearly $144 million in 2016 sales, a more than 6 percent jump from the previous year. The number of Firebirds units also increased by 10.5 percent.

With only 20 units at the end of 2011, the scratch-kitchen restaurant expanded to 43 units across the United States in just six years. Firebirds CEO Mark Eason said the key to success is in the details.

“We believe in not only delivering outstanding cuisine, but creating an all-encompassing dining experience for each of our guests across the country,” Eason said. “Whether it is the friendly hospitality they are greeted with, the warm and inviting atmosphere they experience, their boldly flavored meal and refreshing drinks or their first impression of our restaurant as they get out of their car, we pay close attention to every aspect of a guest’s visit to Firebirds.”