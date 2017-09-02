Father creates bedding alternative for hospital stays

CHARLOTTE – Kevin Gatlin has created new interactive bed sheets to make children’s hospital stays more enjoyable and comfortable.

Gatlin invented “smart” bedding after a trip to visit a friend, whose child was sick in the hospital. The child was unable to leave the bed so his father had to use the hospital bed to play games with him.

From that experience, Gatlin had the idea to print games on bed sheets so children can play, learn and sleep on them.

“The number one piece of furniture that every child loves is their bed. We don’t want it to be a place of punishment or illness,” Gatlin said. “Our Playtime Bed Sheets provide an alternative to playing on electronic devices or zoning out on the TV screen. We want our bed sheets to provide kids stuck in the hospital with the ability to still play and learn as they would at home.”

Playtime Bed Sheets will be available at Levine Children’s Hospital beginning Sept. 11. The hospital will receive 150 sheets. Parents will have the option of using the bed sheets in place of plain sheets.