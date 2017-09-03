Charlotte walks to end pancreatic cancer

CHARLOTTE – Grace Lynch lost her niece to pancreatic cancer after a four-and-half-month battle. She has made it her personal mission to improve patient outcomes.

Lynch chairs the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Charlotte Affiliate’s PurpleStride, an event that will be held Sept. 9 at First Ward Park.

“Pancreatic cancer is the toughest cancer we face in the world,” Lynch said. “The Charlotte Affiliate of PanCAN is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by raising money through PurpleStride, the walk to end pancreatic cancer.”

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera lost his older brother Mickey two years ago at age 56. In honor of his brother, Rivera has started Team Rivera in support of PurpleStride.

Harry Jones, former Mecklenburg county manager, died from the disease earlier this year.

Thousands will walk to end pancreatic cancer at PurpleStride Charlotte. Funds raised through the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services. More than $1 million has been raised since 2012, Lynch said.

Register at www.purplestride.org/charlotte.