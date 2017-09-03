Blood center encouraging donations at time of tragedy

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas urges eligible blood donors to make and keep appointments to give as soon as possible as they work to support patients in the Carolinas and those affected by Harvey.

“Thanks to the generosity of our local donors, CBCC has already sent more than 500 blood products to the affected areas,” CBCC President and CEO Martin Grable said. “We will continue to send more as we are able. The need is great, and we expect it to continue for some period of time.”

The concern is that blood drives in southwest Texas were canceled due to the disaster.

Donors of all blood types are needed, but type O-positive donors are critical. Their blood can be safely transfused to most patients and is frequently used in emergency situations.

Visit www.cbcc.us to find a donation center or mobile drive near you.