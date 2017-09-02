Anthony & Sylvan Pools partners with YMCA

CHARLOTTE – Anthony & Sylvan Pools is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to expand its Safety Around Water program.

The partnership will help the YMCA reach its 2017 goal of serving nearly 2,000 children at 40 sites in the region.

Participants in the program are taught physical swimming techniques and skills along with general safety awareness and rules throughout the program’s eight 40-minute sessions.

“Swimming pools are meant to be a fun, safe experience for people of all ages,” said Kevin Donaldson, general manager of Anthony & Sylvan’s Charlotte region. “Because safety starts with education, we are dedicated to spreading pool and water safety knowledge throughout our Charlotte communities with successful programs like Safety Around Water.”