CHARLOTTE – The Whiskey Club of Ballantyne will celebrate National Bourbon Month.

The tasting will feature Baker’s, Basil Hayden’s, Bookers’, Maker’s Mark, and Jim Beam Single Barrel. The culinary team will pair light hors d’oeuvres with each spirit sampled.

They convene at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Gallery Restaurant, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Admission costs $65 (plus tax and tip). Reservations are required at 704-248-4100 or acannon@theballantynehotel.com.