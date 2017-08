CHARLOTTE – South County Regional Library presents an adult sensory program filled with books, music and activities.

The program is specifically designed for adults with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues or other developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The event takes place at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at 5801 Rea Road

Registration is not required.

Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.