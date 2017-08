CHARLOTTE – Rita Botwinick discusses her life and childhood in Exploring History: My Childhood During the Nazi Regime.

Between the ages of 10 and 16, she lived in Hitler’s Third Reich. Her escape during World War II occurred just before escape from Nazi Germany was impossible.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road. Registration is not required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar.