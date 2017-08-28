Pink Pint Night is saving local lives

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Radiology and NoDa Brewing Company sponsor the sixth annual Pink Pint Night to support Levine Cancer Institute: Project PINK,.

Pink Pint Night starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

The free event features a silent auction, music by Caleb Davis, food trucks and a pink brew developed by NoDa Brewing’s Head Brewer, Chad Henderson.

Guests raising $150 or more (the cost of one Project PINK mammogram) come with exclusive VIP benefits at the event including two complimentary beers, pint glass, food voucher, reserved seating area and VIP bar access.

Last year’s Pink Pint Night raised more than $45,000. Proceeds support uninsured women in need of screening and diagnostic mammography services.

“Proceeds from the 2016 event allowed us to expand Project PINK, launching Project PINK Plus, which assists women with a breast concern in need of a diagnostic mammogram,” said Shawna Platé, Charlotte Radiology’s senior project specialist. “Donors like to know that their generosity is making a difference. With Pink Pint Night, we can assure them their dollars are staying local – and saving lives.”

Project PINK, launched in 2011, provides free screening and diagnostic services to more than 650 uninsured Mecklenburg County women each year.

Visit www.CharlotteRadiology.com/PinkPintNight for details.