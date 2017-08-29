Library program explains poetry

CHARLOTTE – Maureen Ryan Griffin presents a lively presentation about poetry, based on her latest book of poetry, “Ten Thousand Cicadas Can’t Be Wrong.”

Participants will learn how content, sound and form work together. They’ll get to try the process.

The event, dubbed “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Poetry – But Were Afraid to Ask,” takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

Registration is required. The event is for adults.

Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register online at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.