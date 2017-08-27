Law firm lauded for collaboration

CHARLOTTE – BTI Consulting Group recognized Fisher Phillips for having Leading Collaboration across the law firm.

The firm was one of 54 chosen nationally to receive the recognition.

BTI’s “Law Firms with the Best Collaboration 2017” is based on in-depth telephone interviews with leading legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue.

“Fisher Phillips is proud to be recognized by BTI Consulting Group for our collaborative skills and leadership,” said Roger Quillen, chairman and managing partner. “This demonstrates our deep understanding of client needs across teams and our commitment to working together to deliver exceptional service.”