Kumon Franchise opens in Fort Mill

TEANECK, N.J. – Kumon, an after-school math and reading program, is opening its first learning center in Fort Mill.

The new center is part of Kumon North America’s 2017 expansion plan to open 100 new centers in the U.S.

“Greater Charlotte is the third fastest growing major city in the United States, making it an ideal region for Kumon’s expansion,” said Larry Lambert, vice president of franchise recruitment at Kumon North America. “The Kumon Method has proven successful in enhancing the lives of children in Greater Charlotte for over 12 years now and we are excited for our continued growth in the area.”

Kumon’s presence in greater Charlotte including 3,509 subject enrollments at 13 centers since the first center opened in 2004.

