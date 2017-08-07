Hospital system provides medical care for 2017 PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Carolinas HealthCare System has been chosen as the medical services provider of the 2017 PGA Championship on Aug. 7 to 13 at Quail Hollow Club.

Medical professionals including physicians, registered nurses, certified athletic trainers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics will staff four medical care stations strategically placed throughout the venue.

Carolinas HealthCare System will deploy bike teams and mobile medical golf carts around the course to facilitate rapid response in case of an emergency.

“Carolinas HealthCare System is uniquely qualified to provide medical care at this prestigious event because of our previous experience serving large-scale sporting events in the Charlotte area,” said Dr. Kevin Lobdell, a Carolinas HealthCare System physician and PGA Championship medical chairperson. “We look forward to providing high-quality, professional medical care to players, officials and golf fans throughout tournament week.”

The four medical care stations will be at the main spectator bus terminal, as well as the fifth, 10th and 14th fairways.

The bus terminal and 10th fairway locations will include family care centers that will provide changing stations for babies and private places for breast-feeding moms.

“Our primary goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who attends the PGA Championship, from the world’s best golfers to the fans who support them,” said 2017 PGA Championship Director Jason Mengel. “We’re privileged to work with Carolinas HealthCare System to ensure any medical needs can be addressed on site.”